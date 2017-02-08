Syria: Death toll in airstrikes on Al-Qaeda's former affiliate hits 46
Beirut: The death toll in airstrikes against Al-Qaeda's former affiliate in Syria in the northwest of the country has risen to 46, including 24 civilians, a monitor said on Wednesday.
The dead included 10 children and 11 women, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that the toll could rise further because of the number of wounded with serious injuries.
The raids hit the headquarters of former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham in Idlib and several adjacent neighbourhoods of the city at dawn on Tuesday.
Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said he could not determine whether the raids were carried out by Syrian government ally Russia or a US-led coalition battling jihadists.
But Moscow quickly denied on Tuesday that its planes had struck the city.
In recent weeks, Fateh al-Sham has come under increasing in Idlib, the last province in Syria almost entirely in rebel hands.
Bombing raids against the group have escalated, including one US strike on a training camp in January that killed more than 100 fighters.
Rebel groups have held Idlib province since the spring of 2015, four years after the Syrian conflict broke out.
More than 310,000 people have died since the war began and millions have been forced to flee their homes.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in Uttarakhand; strong tremors felt across northern India
- Donald Trump earned USD 6 mn through business dealings in India: DNA report
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral