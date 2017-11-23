Syria under spotlight at Mediterranean summit

Rome: War-wracked Syria will be on the agenda at the Forum Med - Mediterranean Dialogues summit taking place in Rome next week, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said on Wednesday.

"The transition process can only conclude with democratic elections in which the Syrian people will choose their new leaders," Alfano told reporters.

The so-called `Astana Process` of peace talks organised by Iran, Russia and Turkey are "an effective instrument for a ceasefire", he said, adding that it will be the United Nations backed negotiations in Geneva that will stabilise Syria and bring lasting peace to the country.

Over 400 heads of state and government, cabinet ministers, businessmen, bankers and international organisations, academics and experts from around 50 countries are due to attend this year`s Forum Med - Mediterranean Dialogues summit being held at the Italian Foreign Ministry from November 30 to December 2.

