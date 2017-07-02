close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Syrian army denies using gas on rebels near Damascus

The Syrian army on Saturday denied using chlorine gas during battles in eastern Damascus.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 09:45

Damascus: The Syrian army on Saturday denied using chlorine gas during battles in eastern Damascus.

The army said reports circulated about an attack with chlorine gas on the rebels in the Ayn Tarma neighbourhood in the eastern countryside of Damascus are mere lies, Xinhua news agency reported.

This comes as activists reported that 30 people suffered suffocation after a Syrian army chlorine gas attack in Ayn Tarma.

"These lies are fabricated by the terrorist groups to justify their losses," the army said, adding that such blatant lies are exposed and cannot be believed.

The army stressed that Syria has not used chemical weapons before and it is now in no possession of such materials.

The Syrian government has warned that the rebels are preparing to stage chemical attacks to frame the Syrian army.

The chemical weapons` file was stirred last April when the United States and rebels accused the Syrian army of using nerve agent sarin in an attack on Khan Sheikhoun in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The alleged attack prompted a missile attack by the US on a military base in central Syria.

Syria then denied the accusations made without investigations.

TAGS

SyriaDamascusRebelsChlorine gas attack

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Sharp drop in stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir Valley this year: CRPF DG
Jammu and Kashmir

Sharp drop in stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir Valley thi...

Restrictions imposed in Srinagar to prevent separatist-called protests
Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions imposed in Srinagar to prevent separatist-call...

Donald Trump to speak with China, Japan leaders on North Korea
World

Donald Trump to speak with China, Japan leaders on North Ko...

Uttar Pradesh

Gang-rape survivor attacked with acid in Lucknow

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump defends Twitter use after attacking media

IndiaWorld

Nuclear reactor at Kalpakkam: World's envy, India...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video