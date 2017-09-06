close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Syrian government dropped sarin on Khan Sheikoun: UN

Syrian forces have used chemical weapons more than two dozen times during the country`s civil war, UN war crimes investigators said on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 16:07

Geneva: Syrian forces have used chemical weapons more than two dozen times during the country`s civil war, including in the deadly attack that led to US air strikes on government planes, UN war crimes investigators said on Wednesday.

In the most conclusive findings to date from investigations into chemical weapons attacks during the conflict, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said a government warplane dropped sarin on Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province in April, killing more than 80 civilians.

"Government forces continued the pattern of using chemical weapons against civilians in opposition-held areas. In the gravest incident, the Syrian air force used sarin in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib, killing dozens, the majority of whom were women and children," the report said, declaring it a war crime.

The attack was previously identified as containing sarin, an odourless nerve agent. But that conclusion, reached by a fact-finding mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), did not say who carried it out.

In all, UN investigators said they had documented 33 chemical weapons attacks to date.

Twenty seven were by forces of the government of President Bashar al-Assad, including seven between March 1 to July 7. Perpetrators had not been identified yet in six early attacks, they said.

The Assad government has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons. It said that its strikes in Khan Sheikhoun hit a weapons depot belonging to rebel forces, a claim dismissed by the UN.  

TAGS

SyriaGenevachemical weaponsKhan Sheikhoun

From Zee News

Huawei surpasses Apple to become second largest smartphone brand
Mobiles

Huawei surpasses Apple to become second largest smartphone...

Have set up a panel on data protection: Centre tells SC
Technology

Have set up a panel on data protection: Centre tells SC

EuropeWorld

EU court rejects challenge against refugee quotas

Human skeletons will be found if Dera campus is excavated, claims ex-Harayana journalist
Haryana

Human skeletons will be found if Dera campus is excavated,...

Gaya road rage: Rocky Yadav, 2 others sentenced to life, 5-yr jail term for father Bindi Yadav
Bihar

Gaya road rage: Rocky Yadav, 2 others sentenced to life, 5-...

WorldAsia

About 146,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar violence to Bangla...

Spinning at 42,000 revolutions per minute, scientists discover second-fastest pulsar
Space

Spinning at 42,000 revolutions per minute, scientists disco...

Suu Kyi slams &#039;iceberg of &#039;misinformation&#039; over Rohingya Muslims
WorldAsia

Suu Kyi slams 'iceberg of 'misinformation' o...

EuropeWorld

Spain, Morocco arrest six suspected of practising beheading...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

WATCH WWE: Former Indian woman cop fights in the ring wearing salwar kameez

WATCH: Jaipur woman addicted to eating her own hair

The Ten Commitments of Modi

All you need to know about Rohingyas and the ongoing crisis

Rahul Gandhi to visit Silicon Valley to study Artificial Intelligence

Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya, the new 'it' couple?