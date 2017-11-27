Syrian government will not join peace talks on Monday: UN envoy
The Syrian government has not yet confirmed that it will attend talks aimed at ending the war and will not head to Geneva on Monday, the UN envoy said.
"Last night, we received a message that the government would not travel to Geneva today," Staffan de Mistura told the Security Council.