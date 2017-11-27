हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Syrian government will not join peace talks on Monday: UN envoy

 The Syrian government has not yet confirmed that it will attend talks aimed at ending the war and will not head to Geneva on Monday, the UN envoy said.

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 27, 2017, 21:09 PM IST
Comments |
Syrian government will not join peace talks on Monday: UN envoy
The sun sets over Aleppo as seen from rebel-held part of the city (Reuters)

United Nations: The Syrian government has not yet confirmed that it will attend talks aimed at ending the war and will not head to Geneva on Monday, the UN envoy said.

"Last night, we received a message that the government would not travel to Geneva today," Staffan de Mistura told the Security Council.

Tags:
SyriaUnited NationsBashar-Al AssadGeneva
Next
Story

Cuteness alert: London Mayor Sadiq Khan's new puppy is breaking the internet

Trending