Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Syrian Islamic State fighters evacuate Raqqa city: SDF

Foreign fighters did not leave under the withdrawal deal.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 15, 2017, 12:56 PM IST
Comments |
Syrian Islamic State fighters evacuate Raqqa city: SDF
File photo

Syria: A group of Islamic State fighters evacuated the Syrian city of Raqqa overnight, taking civilians with them as human shields, a militia spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, continued to battle Islamic State jihadists who remain in the city, SDF spokesman Mostafa Bali said.

Foreign fighters did not leave under the withdrawal deal, he added.

"The operations have finished and the battle continues," Bali said. "Last night, the final batch of fighters (who agreed to leave) left the city."

Tags:
SyriaSyrian Islamic StateSDFRaqqa cityMostafa BaliRaqqa
Next
Story

Turkish army expands deployment in Syria's northwest: Rebels

Trending