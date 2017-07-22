close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Syrian military says jets attack Islamic State east of Raqqa: Report

Syrian warplanes carried out air strikes on Saturday against Islamic State in an area of countryside east of Raqqa and close to where U.S.-backed forces operate, Syrian state TV reported, citing a military source.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 13:51

Beirut: Syrian warplanes carried out air strikes on Saturday against Islamic State in an area of countryside east of Raqqa and close to where U.S.-backed forces operate, Syrian state TV reported, citing a military source.

The attacks in the town of Maadan and village of Bir al-Sabkhawi, near the provincial boundary with Deir al-Zor governorate, "destroyed several bases and vehicles" belonging to the Islamist group, the source said.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said it was the first time in several weeks that the Syrian military had launched an attack in that area.

The Syrian army has active front lines with Islamic State in Raqqa`s western countryside, where it has recaptured territory from the jihadists. 

But air strikes in the east take the fight closer to where the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance dominated by Kurdish fighters, are operating.

The SDF launched a final assault to drive Islamic State out of its stronghold of Raqqa city last month, and have spearheaded efforts against the group in Syria`s northeast.

The Syrian army backed by Russian warplanes is separately fighting the jihadists further west, but has also carried out air raids in Raqqa and Deir al-Zor provinces.

The SDF accused Syrian government forces of bombing their positions in June, one of several incidents that raised tension between the United States on one side and Syria and Russia on the other.

It was not immediately clear how close Saturday`s air strikes came to SDF positions, but they were within kilometres (miles) of SDF-controlled territory.

TAGS

Islamic stateSyrian MilitaryRaqqaBir al-Sabkhawi

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

UP: BJP legislator Mathura Prasad Pal dies after long-battl...

Actively working towards clean political funding: Jaitley
India

Actively working towards clean political funding: Jaitley

Telangana reduces education burden, brings cap on weight of school bags
Telangana

Telangana reduces education burden, brings cap on weight of...

Pollution levels in your car cabin during rush-hour are higher than previously believed, warns study
Environment

Pollution levels in your car cabin during rush-hour are hig...

World

Son of Afghan Taliban leader dies carrying out suicide atta...

Interpol circulates list of 173 suspected ISIS members trained to mount revenge attacks in Europe
World

Interpol circulates list of 173 suspected ISIS members trai...

Soon, you&#039;&#039;ll be able to power your phone just by moving
Technology

Soon, you''ll be able to power your phone just by...

Nitish to attend dinner hosted by PM Modi for outgoing President, likely to meet Sonia, Rahul
India

Nitish to attend dinner hosted by PM Modi for outgoing Pres...

A smart ring to control your smartphone
Technology

A smart ring to control your smartphone

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels