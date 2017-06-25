close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Syrian President Assad leads prayers in rare appearance outside Damascus

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad led Eid al-Fitr prayers in the central city of Hama on Sunday, appearing in public outside the capital for the first time in a year.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 14:21

Damascus: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad led Eid al-Fitr prayers in the central city of Hama on Sunday, appearing in public outside the capital for the first time in a year.

Assad's office published images of him praying inside the brightly-lit Al-Nuri mosque at dawn on Sunday before greeting worshippers outside.

He was flanked by Islamic Endowments Minister Mohammad Abdel-Sattar Sayyed and Syria's top Muslim cleric Ahmad Badredine Hassoun.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk.

Ahead of the holiday, Syria's government released more than 670 detainees - including some children born to prisoners - from jails around Damascus on Saturday.

Assad's last public appearance outside Damascus was during Eid al-Fitr in July 2016, which he spent in third city Homs.

Presidential trips outside the capital have become rare since Syria's conflict broke out more than six years ago.

Hama city is the capital of the governorate by the same name, where Syrian government troops are battling jihadists and their rebel allies.

TAGS

Syrian PresidentBashar al-AssadSyriaISISEidEid al-Fitr

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Tamil Nadu

Five more fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by Sri Lankan...

WorldAsia

Car bomb in Syria's Idlib province kills 10: War monit...

Chhattisgarh

Sukma encounter: One more police jawan dies, toll climbs to...

Hopes fade in China as more landslide victims found with 93 missing
WorldAsia

Hopes fade in China as more landslide victims found with 93...

Jammu and Kashmir

Man found dead in flood channel in J&K

Qatar issue: Demands by Arab states unlawful, says Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
World

Qatar issue: Demands by Arab states unlawful, says Turkish...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video