close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Syria's Bashar al-Assad congratulates army on breaking IS Deir Ezzor siege

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 18:53

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday congratulated government troops who broke a years-long Islamic State group siege on the government enclave of Deir Ezzor city, his office said.

"Today you stood side-by-side with your comrades who came to your rescue and fought the hardest battles to break the siege on the city," Assad said in a call with the commanders of troops who had been besieged in a base in Deir Ezzor.

Syrian forces and allied fighters arrived on Tuesday at the Brigade 137 base on the western edge of Deir Ezzor, effectively ending a siege of more than two years on part of the city.

TAGS

SyriaBashar al-AssadIslamic stateDeir Ezzor

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Russia fires missiles near enclave besieged by IS

Caught on cam: Mumbai man mercilessly beats stray dog with iron rod, gets thrashed
Maharashtra

Caught on cam: Mumbai man mercilessly beats stray dog with...

BSNL launches GSP/ASP service for SMEs, large businesses
Technology

BSNL launches GSP/ASP service for SMEs, large businesses

Army chopper with two corps commander aboard crashes in Ladakh, all safe
North East

Army chopper with two corps commander aboard crashes in Lad...

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of conspiring against him; JD(U) calls ex-Bihar DY CM &#039;5 star leader&#039;
Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of conspiring against h...

Facebook takes the next step to monetize WhatsApp
Technology

Facebook takes the next step to monetize WhatsApp

Gujarat government to ban Blue Whale Challenge game
Gujarat

Gujarat government to ban Blue Whale Challenge game

Kidnapped Red Cross staff released in Afghanistan after seven months
WorldAsia

Kidnapped Red Cross staff released in Afghanistan after sev...

Ganga cleaning: NGT asks panel to submit report on Haridwar-Unnao stretch
India

Ganga cleaning: NGT asks panel to submit report on Haridwar...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Rahul Gandhi to visit Silicon Valley to study Artificial Intelligence

Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya, the new 'it' couple?

Watch: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's designer Ritu Goyal reveals new secrets

Indian police arrest British man accused of sexually abusing blind children

WATCH CCTV: Train crushes teenager in Madhya Pradesh, another Blue Whale death?

Rohingya children beheaded, civilians burned alive by Myanmarese security forces: Report