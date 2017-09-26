close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Taiwan bans all trade with North Korea

The Taiwanese government on Tuesday banned all trade with North Korea, complying with various UN resolutions despite Taipei not being a member of the organisation.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 14:24

Taipei: The Taiwanese government on Tuesday banned all trade with North Korea, complying with various UN resolutions despite Taipei not being a member of the organisation.

The ban will have a limited impact on North Korea due to its relatively insignificant bilateral trade with Taiwan, reports Efe news.

During the first seven months in 2017, North Korean imports to Taiwan, mostly ginseng and textiles, amounted to only $ 1.25 million, and Taipei exported only $36,575 worth of goods, according to a statement released by the government.

Taiwan joins a long list of countries which have urged North Korea to suspend any activity that harms or threatens peace in the Asia Pacific region, and has pledged to abide by UN Security Council Resolution No. 2375 adopted on September 11.

TAGS

TaiwanNorth KoreaPyongyangSeoulSouth KoreaKim Jong Un

From Zee News

Varun Gandhi counters Modi govt, says don&#039;t deport Rohingya Muslims
India

Varun Gandhi counters Modi govt, says don't deport Roh...

Ziox launches Astra Curve 4G smartphone at Rs 7,299
Gadgets

Ziox launches Astra Curve 4G smartphone at Rs 7,299

Burqa-clad woman caught on CCTV, cops probe if she&#039;s Honeypreet
India

Burqa-clad woman caught on CCTV, cops probe if she's H...

India

UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in...

Judicial probe ordered into Banaras Hindu University violence: Uttar Pradesh govt
Uttar Pradesh

Judicial probe ordered into Banaras Hindu University violen...

WorldAsia

US wants to solve North Korea crisis diplomatically: Jim Ma...

China says war on Korean peninsula would have `no winners
WorldAsia

China says war on Korean peninsula would have `no winners

Pakistan spy accuses intelligence bureau of &#039;protecting&#039; terrorists: Report
World

Pakistan spy accuses intelligence bureau of 'protectin...

Nokia 8 launched in India: Know about price, features and specifications
Gadgets

Nokia 8 launched in India: Know about price, features and s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi