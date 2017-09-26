Taiwan bans all trade with North Korea

Taipei: The Taiwanese government on Tuesday banned all trade with North Korea, complying with various UN resolutions despite Taipei not being a member of the organisation.

The ban will have a limited impact on North Korea due to its relatively insignificant bilateral trade with Taiwan, reports Efe news.

During the first seven months in 2017, North Korean imports to Taiwan, mostly ginseng and textiles, amounted to only $ 1.25 million, and Taipei exported only $36,575 worth of goods, according to a statement released by the government.

Taiwan joins a long list of countries which have urged North Korea to suspend any activity that harms or threatens peace in the Asia Pacific region, and has pledged to abide by UN Security Council Resolution No. 2375 adopted on September 11.