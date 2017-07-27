close
Cambodia`s head of police investigation, Uk Heisela, told Reuters in Phnom Penh that a group of 17 suspects were sent to China on Wednesday night, and another group of 14 would be sent on Saturday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 11:19
Taiwan protests against Cambodia sending Taiwanese fraud suspects to China
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Taipei: Taiwan has lodged a protest against Cambodia`s decision to send suspects in a telecoms fraud scheme, including seven Taiwanese nationals, to China for investigation, the self-ruled island`s foreign ministry said on Thursday. 

Cambodia is one of China`s closest allies in Southeast Asia and does not recognise Taiwan`s government. 

It sent four Taiwanese suspects to China on Wednesday night, Taiwan foreign ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang told a regular media briefing on Thursday.

 Another three remain in Cambodia, Taiwan "expresses solemn concerns and deep regrets about its Taiwan nationals being sent to China", Wang said. 

She said Taiwan had called on Cambodia to "truly guarantee our nationals` judicial rights and interests and access to assistance" and for the Taiwanese suspects to be sent back to Taiwan for investigation.

The ministry said last week there were seven Taiwanese nationals among a total of 31 suspects. 

Cambodia`s head of police investigation, Uk Heisela, told Reuters in Phnom Penh that a group of 17 suspects were sent to China on Wednesday night, and another group of 14 would be sent on Saturday.

"There is no Taiwanese national, they are all Chinese," he said on Thursday. "When we detained them, they didn`t have any documents, China provided them with Chinese passports."

Cambodia deported 13 people from Taiwan to mainland China, where they were wanted on suspicion of telecoms fraud, last year despite opposition from Taipei, which accused Beijing of "abducting" its citizens.

China regards Taiwan as a wayward province and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. 

China`s Nationalists fled to the island after losing a civil war with the Communists in 1949.

