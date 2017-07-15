Taiwanese lawmakers grab each other's throat protesting over budget, video goes viral - WATCH

New Delhi: A hilarious video of Taiwanese Parliament transforming into a savage rumpus has gone viral on the social media.

The video screened Taiwanese lawmakers grabbing each others throat and lifting pink chairs targeting to throw at others. Also, the clip captured the members of the parliament tossing papers and pushing one another.

They were hurling water bombs as President Tsai Ing-wen went ahead with reviewing the controversial reforms, reported India.com.

Reportedly, the dispute led the opposition party, Kuomintang (KMT), violently protesting against President Tsai Ing-wen’s plans to spend approximately $13 billion in infrastructure, the opposition says is centered on regions loyal to her Democratic Progressive Party.

The opposition, which is apparently against the budget, initiated the tussle. According to them, the bugdet would favour the regions that have Tsai’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).