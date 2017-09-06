Taliban commander killed in Afghan drone strike

Kabul: At least six militants, including a key Taliban commander, were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday in a drone attack, an army official said.

The unmanned plane targeted a militant hideout in Nadir Shah Kot district of Khost province, Army spokesman Captain Abdullah said.

"Acting upon intelligence inputs the security forces conducted the early morning strike on a Taliban hideout in Zinokhil, killing six rebels including commander Jehad Shad and injuring another," Abdullah told Xinhua news agency.

Eyewitnesses, however, said that the drone targeted a car killing all those travelling in it.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the strike.