close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Taliban insists on fighting as US reveals Afghan strategy

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced a new strategy to Afghanistan and South Asia, lambasting Pakistan for offering safe haven to "agents of chaos".

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:23

Kabul: The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday said its militants will continue the war against US and its allies until the US-led forces leave Afghanistan.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced a new strategy to Afghanistan and South Asia, lambasting Pakistan for offering safe haven to "agents of chaos".

"Freeing the land of Afghanistan from the American occupation is our religious obligation and national duty. We shall remain true to this duty so long as souls remain in our bodies. America should have thought about withdrawing their troops from Afghanistan instead of continuing the war," Xinhua news agency cited a Taliban statement as saying.

Trump on Monday cleared the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops into Afghanistan.

In his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief, Trump admitted his "instinct was to pull out" as he spoke of frustration with a war that has left thousands of US troops dead and cost trillions of dollars.

The Taliban statement said Afghanistan was not "a threat to anyone and neither has anyone been harmed from our soil. Baseless allegations and falling under the influence of propaganda by intelligence agencies is in itself the source of all misery and war".

Trump on Monday also said that he sees a "critical" role for India in the South Asia strategy.

With India "we are committed to pursuing our shared objectives for peace and security in South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region," the President said.

He noted that a rapid exit of the US troops from Afghanistan was "unacceptable" and his new strategy would shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions on the ground.

The Taliban statement said: "If America does not withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, the day will not be far when Afghanistan shall transform into a graveyard for the American Empire and the American leaders can understand this concept."

The new plan came as fighting has escalated and Taliban insurgents and Islamic State (IS) militants have intensified their activities by launching attacks across the war-hit country.

The Taliban on Monday fired two rockets into a diplomatic area in central Kabul, causing no casualties.

TAGS

AfghanTalibanUSDonald TrumpPakistanIslamic stateKabul

From Zee News

India shares Trump&#039;s resolve on cross-border terrorism: Ministry of External Affairs
India

India shares Trump's resolve on cross-border terrorism...

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be &#039;important partner&#039;: United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
World

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be 'important partner...

WhatsApp adds colours to &#039;Status&#039; feature
Apps

WhatsApp adds colours to 'Status' feature

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala
Tamil NaduIndia

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala

WorldAsia

Iraq must do more for Islamic State sex abuse victims: UN

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt welcomes Supreme Court verdict on triple...

India

India welcomes Donald Trump's resolve to tackle cross-...

India

SC strikes down triple talaq; AIMWPLB says it's victor...

India

Mull over consequences if passport impounded during travel:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India