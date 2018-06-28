हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Afganistan

Taliban kill 16 Afghanistan police personnel

One policeman was injured and six others were reported missing after the clash.

Kabul: Sixteen Afghan Border Police personnel were killed after Taliban attacked their outpost in Takhar province on Thursday.

The attack occurred at about 3 a.m. after the Taliban militants surrounded the post located in the remote area of Chah Aab district near the border with Tajikistan, an official told Xinhua news agency.

One policeman was injured and six others were reported missing after the clash, he added.

Tags:
AfganistanTalibanAfghanistan policeTajikistan

