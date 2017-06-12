Taliban's No 2 denies role in Kabul bombing

Kabul: The Taliban's second in command and head of the militant Haqqani network is denying any involvement in recent deadly attacks in Kabul and western Afghanistan.

In an audio message sent by a Taliban spokesman, Sirajuddin Haqqani says the Taliban were not involved in the attacks.

He condemned the suicide truck bombing in Kabul on May 31, which was followed by more suicide attacks during a funeral and a bombing near a mosque in Herat province.

Haqqani insisted that all three attacks were not planned by the Taliban and that the Taliban do not plan attacks in which civilians can be harmed.

The truck bombing killed more than 150 in the deadliest single attack in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to topple the Taliban. No one has claimed responsibility.