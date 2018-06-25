हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tayyip Erdogan promises to 'transform Turkey' after victory in landmark elections

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's victory means he will remain president at least until 2023 - the centenary of the founding of the Turkish republic on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Ankara: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan won sweeping new executive powers on Monday after his victory in landmark elections. The polls also saw his AK Party and its nationalist allies secure a majority in Parliament.

Erdogan`s main rival, Muharrem Ince of the Republican People`s Party (CHP), conceded defeat but branded the elections "unjust". CHP also said that the presidential system that now takes effect was "very dangerous" because it would lead to one-man rule.

Following is a report by WION on the elections in Turkey and what Erdogan's victory means for the country:

Erdogan, 64, the most popular, yet 'divisive', leader in modern Turkish history, told jubilant, flag-waving supporters there would be no retreat from his drive to transform Turkey, a NATO member and at least nominally, a candidate to join the European Union. He is loved by millions of working-class Turks for delivering years of stellar economic growth and overseeing the construction of roads, bridges, airports, hospitals and schools.

But his critics, including rights groups, accuse him of destroying the independence of the courts and press freedoms. A crackdown launched after the coup has seen 160,000 people detained and the state of emergency allows Erdogan to bypass Parliament with decrees, Reuters reported.

His victory means he will remain president at least until 2023 - the centenary of the founding of the Turkish republic on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Erdogan`s foes accuse him of dismantling Ataturk`s secular legacy by bringing religion back into public life.

(With Agency inputs)

