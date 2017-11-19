Teacher planning 'candle-light' sex with male student held

OKLAHOMA: A US school teacher has been arrested here while she was planning a 'candle-light sex' with one of her male students.

The incident apparently came to light after the boy's parents found some nude photos and text messages of the teacher on his mobile phone.

After the revelation, Hunter Day was arrested from her house on Wednesday.

She was found sitting on the floor with the lights off and the candles lit.

The 22-year-old old admitted to having a sexual relationship with the boy.

She was charged with rape in the second degree, possession of child pornography and soliciting sex from a minor using technology.

"This is a classic case of a serious breach of public trust," Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said in the statement posted on Facebook.

"School teachers are entrusted to protect and educate our children, not to engage in an unlawful sexual relationship with them," it said.

Meanwhile, the boy's parents have asked investigators to conduct a forensic test of his phone.

The Yukon Public School said that it conducts background checks on the staff before hiring them but nothing alerted them of her alleged behavior.