Teacher suspects 6-year Muslim boy to be terrorist, calls police

TEXAS: A substitute teacher dialled the police after suspecting a six-year-old Muslim boy with Down's syndrome to be terrorist.

Why did the teacher think so?

Because the child, Mohammad Suleiman, kept repeating words such as "Allah" and "boom" during class.

The incident took place at CJ Harris Elementary School in Pearland, Texas. The concerned teacher was a substitute, covering for a regular staff member at the school.

Cops have launched an investigation into the child's family after the teacher contacted the police.

Parents of the child claimed that the child has down syndrome with the mental capacity of a one-year-old infant.

They further claimed that the child doesn't speak at all.

Calling a child with down's syndrome “a terrorist" is stupid, said father Maher Suleiman.

“It's discrimination actually. It's not implied discrimination; it's 100 percent discrimination," he added.

The region's Child Protective Services launched an investigation into the incident.