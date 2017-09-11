Tear gas incident leaves several people injured at Frankfurt Airport
Several people have been reported to be injured after a suspected tear gas attack at check-in counters in Germany's Frankfurt airport.
The cause of the attack was unclear, as per media reports.
Also, the Frankfurt Airport operators have said that the fire brigade's operations had ended and no 'harmful substance' were found in the departures hall.
Check-in has been reopened and flights are operating as normal.