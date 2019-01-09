हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
brutal

Teen sisters brutally murder mom after she takes away their mobile phones

The sisters, aged 14 and 12, stabbed their 32-year-old mother multiple times and later shot in the chest with a handgun.

Teen sisters brutally murder mom after she takes away their mobile phones

Two teenage sisters brutally murdered their mother after the older woman punished the duo for trying to run her over with a car after she took away their mobile phones.

The incident took place in United States' Pike County on Friday.

The sisters, aged 14 and 12, stabbed their 32-year-old mother Erica Hall multiple times and later shot her once in the chest with a handgun, authorities said.

Emergency workers tried to save Hall -- a single mother of four, but failed. 

During the investigation, detectives zeroed in the two juveniles as the murderers. 

After interrogation, it was revealed that the girls had tried to mow down their mother with the family car. This lead to Hall punishing her daughters by seizing their cellphones.

However, some neighbours contest the version and say that the daughters tried to run over their mother after she took away the phone.

The girls have now been arrested and charged with murder. They are also scheduled for mental evaluations, said authorities.

Tags:
brutalteen sistersmurderersisters murder motherdaughter murder mother

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close