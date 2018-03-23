Teenage girl stabs father to death in row over schoolwork

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl in central China has been detained by the police after she reportedly stabbed her father to death following a row they had over her schoolwork.

The teen's father beat her and her mother during a dispute over the girl's studies, Thepaper.cn reported, citing a police statement, after which she attacked him.

She “lost control of her emotions” after her father beat her and her mother, the statement said.

As per a report in the South China Morning Post, the teenager is a long-time victim of domestic abuse as she failed to live up to her father’s high exceptions on her academic performance.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the father and daughter quarreled over the arrangements of her after-school classes.

The father, 44, started beating his daughter and even attacked her mother when she objected to the assault.

While the father was beating the mother, the girl took a knife from the living room to stop the assault.

Speaking to the police, she recounted the incident saying that she went inside the room where her father had her mother pinned down on the bed and struck his head with the knife sheathed.

However, the sheath came off while they struggled and she later stabbed his chest.

The teen immediately called for an ambulance and the police. Her father died in the hospital later.

As per the report, the girl’s grandmother and her 40-day-old baby brother were at home at the time of the killing.

While her relatives said that she studied hard, her father, who was a Maths teacher at a local school, was never satisfied with her and often beat her.

Early last month, she was beaten for lagging behind in her studies. She left home for three days after she was assaulted again later the same month.