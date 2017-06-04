close
Ten arrested for lynching woman, ASI suspended

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 21:15

Baripada (Odisha): A police official was on Sunday suspended and ten persons were arrested in connection with the lynching of a woman by a mob suspecting her as a child lifter at Domuhani in Mayurbhanj district.

"While ten persons have so far been arrested, some more villagers are likely to be nabbed. Investigation showed involvement of many people in the incident," said S C Roy, Inspector In-Charge of Bangiriposi police station.

Meanwhile, the woman who was lynched yesterday by a mob, has been identified as Basanti Mohanta (48) of village Anla of Mayurbhanj district, he said.

She was on a visit to her daughter residing in Kalikapur area of Baripada town and then went missing from June one. A missing report was also lodged with Baripada town police station by her daughter on that day.

When she went to Domuhani village on Friday, she was caught by the local people who tied her to a tree suspecting her as a child lifter. A mob pelted stones and beat her with sticks when the woman tried to escape yesterday. She died on the spot, police said.

Mayurbhanj SP R Prakash has issued order of suspension of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police B K Sathua for alleged dereliction of duty, they said.

TAGS

Odisha lynchingOdisha lynching womanASIDomuhaniMayurbhanj district

