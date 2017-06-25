close
Ten policemen killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

The attack took place after the Taliban militants stormed a check post in Chesht district of the province.  

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 17:32
Ten policemen killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Kabul: At least 10 policemen were killed and four injured in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan`s western Herat province on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday.

The attack took place after the Taliban militants stormed a check post in Chesht district of the province.

During the attack four Taliban militants were also gunned down by the security forces.

"Four Taliban insurgents were also killed in the clash with security forces," spokesman for provincial police chief, Gelani Farhad was quoted by Tolonews as saying.

Farhad further said that some militants managed to escape with most of the security forces` weapons at the check post.

TAGS

KabulHeartCheshtTalibanGelani farhad

