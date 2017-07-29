Terminally-ill UK baby Charlie Gard dies: Spokeswoman
Charlie Gard, the terminally-ill British baby whose plight drew sympathy from Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump, has died, a family spokeswoman said on Friday.
Charlie Gard's parents arrive at High Court ahead of a hearing on their baby's future
Gard's parents fought a lengthy legal battle to allow him to be taken to the United States for treatment for a rare genetic condition.
He died a week short of his first birthday.