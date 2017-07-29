close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Terminally-ill UK baby Charlie Gard dies: Spokeswoman

Charlie Gard, the terminally-ill British baby whose plight drew sympathy from Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump, has died, a family spokeswoman said on Friday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 00:08
Terminally-ill UK baby Charlie Gard dies: Spokeswoman
Charlie Gard's parents arrive at High Court ahead of a hearing on their baby's future

London: Charlie Gard, the terminally-ill British baby whose plight drew sympathy from Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump, has died, a family spokeswoman said on Friday.

Gard's parents fought a lengthy legal battle to allow him to be taken to the United States for treatment for a rare genetic condition. 

He died a week short of his first birthday.

TAGS

Charlie GardUK babyBritish babyCharlie Gard's parents

From Zee News

World

EU blasts North Korea for 'serious threat' to pea...

Amid fear of more defections, Congress herds its Gujarat MLAs to Bengaluru ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Gujarat

Amid fear of more defections, Congress herds its Gujarat ML...

US man arrested for smuggling King Cobras in potato chip cans!
Environment

US man arrested for smuggling King Cobras in potato chip ca...

Akash missiles to be deployed on China border report 30 percent failure rate: CAG
India

Akash missiles to be deployed on China border report 30 per...

&quot;Hindi signs on Namma Metro will be replaced&quot; — Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells Centre
Karnataka

"Hindi signs on Namma Metro will be replaced" — K...

Idea working with handset-makers for cheaper mobile phones
Mobiles

Idea working with handset-makers for cheaper mobile phones

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K approves creation of 3,000 posts for Kashmiri migra...

Tamil Nadu

DMK chief Stalin likens AIADMK to 'circus camp',...

West Bengal

Twelve more people die in West Bengal floods, death toll ri...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels