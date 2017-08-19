close
Terror cell behind Spain attacks 'dismantled': Interior minister Juan Ignacio Zoido

The terror cell behind Spain`s deadly twin attacks has been "dismantled," Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said Saturday, as police still hunted for one remaining suspect.

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 17:21

Madrid: The terror cell behind Spain`s deadly twin attacks has been "dismantled," Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said Saturday, as police still hunted for one remaining suspect.

"The cell has been completely dismantled," he told reporters of the cell that is believed to have consisted of at least 12 young men, many of them Moroccan, some teenagers.

