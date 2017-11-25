'Terror suspect can't go to McDonald’s because it has internet access'

LONDON: A British judge has ruled that a Muslim terror suspect cannot visit McDonald's because it has internet access, a media report said on Saturday.

The terror suspect had tried to convince the High Court judge to relax restrictions on him so he can take his children to McDonald’s.

The man is being probed for ‘terrorism'. He claimed that the rules imposed by the court prevented him from seeing his family who lives miles away.

He said that he could not go to any shop or cafes with internet access. He revealed that one of his children ‘loved Happy Meals’ offered by McDonald's.

The Metro reported that the judge was not sympathetic to the man’s complaints during a hearing at a High Court in London.