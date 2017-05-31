close
Terrorist attack on Kabul diplomatic zone leaves 90 dead, scores injured

The Afghan government's media center has raised the death toll from the massive suicide truck bombing in Kabul to 90 killed.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 21:39
Terrorist attack on Kabul diplomatic zone leaves 90 dead, scores injured

Kabul: The Afghan government's media center has raised the death toll from the massive suicide truck bombing in Kabul to 90 killed.

The center also says that 400 people are now reported to have been wounded in the attack today morning. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing that hit in a highly secure diplomatic area of the Afghan capital.

The media center quoted a statement from the Afghan Ulema Council, the country's top religious body that includes Muslim clerics, scholars and men of authority in religion and law, as giving the new casualty tolls.

The council strongly condemned the attack, saying that "carrying out such attacks in the holy month of Ramadan is completely against humanity."

Kabul attack, Kabul terror attack, Afghan attack, Kabul blast toll

