Text messaging turns 25! World's first SMS was sent on this day by a Vodafone engineer

NEW DELHI: World's first text message was sent on this day 25 years ago by a Vodafone engineer in a pioneering work that went on to become one of the most popular forms of modern communication today.

On 3rd Dec 1992, British software engineer Neil Papworth, who was then just 22 years old, had sent the first text message from a computer to his colleague Richard Jarvis in the UK. His text message simply said ‘Merry Christmas’.

"I had no idea just how popular texting would become, and that this would give rise to emojis and messaging apps used by millions,” Papworth said.

“I only recently told my children that I sent that first text. Looking back with hindsight, it’s clear to see that the Christmas message I sent was a pivotal moment in mobile history," the Sky News quoted him as saying.

Seven years after Papworth’s first SMS message in 1999, texts could finally be exchanged on multiple networks, propelling them into greater popularity.

Today, text messages are now sent by millions across the globe.

Earlier, text messages had a 160-character limit but researchers were able to solve that problem by inventing ‘txt spk’, such as ‘LOL’ for ‘laughing out loud’ and ‘emoticon’ symbols made from keyboard characters. These would later inspire the creation of the first ‘emojis’ now universally used across messaging platforms.

And a quarter of a century later, Papworth has recreated a more modern version of the same message using emojis. What a feat!