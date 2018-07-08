हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thailand cave rescue

Thai cave rescue, live updates: 6 of 12 boys trapped rescued by divers

The final rescue mission to extract 12 schoolboys and their soccer team coach, who have been trapped in a cave for days, began on Sunday. Confirming the same, authorities said that the survivor was expected to emerge out of the Tham Luang cave after at least 11 hours. According to reports, mediapersons camping outside the cave have been asked to vacate the area. They have reportedly been moved to a nearby government office.

Here are the live updates:

# Donald Trump tweets about Thai cave rescue operations saying that his government is working closely with the Thailand Government to help get the children out of the cave and to safety. 

# As confirmed by Reuters, four more boys have exited the cave. 

# Two of the 12 boys have been rescued by the elite divers. Reports quote authorities as saying that bringing all the boys and their coach to safety may take days.

# Thailand government releases graphic about the rescue programme:

# According to BBC, a Thai version of Elon Musk's idea of air filled tube being tested near the cave to help in the rescue operation.

# The Associated Press quotes official as saying that the rescue is likely to continue for two to three days.

# As many as 18 divers have gone inside the cave to conduct the final rescue mission.

# According to The Guardian, the kids will be taken to a hospital which is 57 km away from the cave. The traffic to the hospital has been stopped.

# A mammoth response operation – including a medical unit, ambulance and helicopter for every boy – is waiting outside the cave for the team to emerge, said Reuters.

# Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand`s elite navy SEAL unit have united for the rescue mission.

# Military personnel from Australia are also part of the rescue mission. According to reports, at least 13 divers are international experts.

# Ambulances have been stationed outside the cave as the rescue mission started on Sunday morning.

