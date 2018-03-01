Thai village forces its males to dress like women to get rid of 'evil widow ghost'

New Delhi: People of a remote village in northeast Thailand have been left terrorized after five fit and healthy young men suddenly died in their sleep in the recent weeks.

The residents believe that a widow's ghost was scaring the village by seducing men in their sleep and taking their spirits to the afterlife for her to have her way with them.

Terrified, the women of Nakhon Phanom forced their husbands to dress up like females before going to bed in the fear that an evil widow ghost might be seeking revenge.

Other residents of the hamlet, which has a population of 90, are hanging scarecrows wearing red clothes with giant 80 cm erect male reproductive organs outside their homes.

Some also have labels on them saying 'there is no man here' and others made their husbands wear women's clothes and makeup to bed.

The makeshift solution appeared to have worked as not a single man has died since the scarecrows were placed about a week ago.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, relieved pensioner Nong Ayu, 68, said everyone was afraid of the widow ghost and there were rumours men in neighbouring villages had also died.

'Nobody knows why and the village elders are afraid that the young teenagers will die next. There could be no more men left here,' she said.

The five deaths of the otherwise healthy men began earlier this month. All of them died the same way – in their sleep, shortly after having a bath and going to bed.

Other residents said the village was always a very normal place to live but the recent deaths shook them.