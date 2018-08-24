हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thailand

Thailand: Indian man arrested for raping teenager after meeting on online platform

The girl told her parents that she had met the suspect via the Line chat app on June 30 and he asked her to meet him on Khaosan Road on July 1, it said. 

Thailand: Indian man arrested for raping teenager after meeting on online platform

Bangkok: An Indian man has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in July after meeting her on an online platform, according to a media report. 

Bennur Yatheesha, 28, was arrested at his condo room in Klong Toei district under an arrest warrant issued on Thursday, The Nation reported. He denied raping the girl and said he simply took her to his room for drinks, it said.

The girl told her parents that she had met the suspect via the Line chat app on June 30 and he asked her to meet him on Khaosan Road on July 1, it said. She alleged that the suspect took her to his condo room and made her drink beer before raping her. 

The girl said she was initially scared to inform her family so she rented a hotel in the Sukhumvit area until July 3 before she went home and told her father, who filed a complaint with police later, the report said.

Yatheesha was charged with raping a girl under 15 and unlawfully taking away a person under 15 from her parents.

Tags:
ThailandrapeIndian RapeThailand Rape

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close