Thailand takes to cloud seeding to combat pollution

Bangkok: Thailand used two planes on Tuesday for cloud seeding to combat the toxic pollution in its capital, Bangkok and other neighbouring areas.

The Thailand government has taken the step in the wake of severe air pollution, with PM2.5 pollutant levels touching 70 to 100 micrograms per cubic metre, which is well above the limit set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), reports NHK World.

The airplanes were used to release sodium chloride into the air to produce rain during the dry season, which has also led to the high pollution levels. Rainfall was observed in some areas, with Thailand authorities mulling over shutting down schools if the situation worsens.

Masks have been distributed to citizens while fire engines have been deployed to sprinkle water in other combative measures employed by the Thai government.Small particulate matter, like PM2.5, causes cardiovascular and respiratory disease and cancers. They are inhalable particles that are small enough to penetrate the thoracic region of the respiratory system, leading to fatalities and premature deaths, according to the WHO.