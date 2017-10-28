The myth of masculinity busted: Here's how

LONDON: Over 90 percent of men prefer to be 'Mr Reliable' rather than 'macho' and place a high value on honesty and sensitivity, a British study has found.

The study conducted by the researchers at the University College London has also found that men are most positive when they are married.

Some 2,000 men involved in the study have said that they value honesty and sensitivity more than a perfect body.

Ninety-seven percent of them said that they wanted to have these qualities and just 7.4 percent of thought a muscular body was more important.

And nine out of 10 men believe romance is important, the Daily Mail reported citing the study.

The researchers have also found that 44.4 percent of men showed a greater willingness to 'open up' about their mental health.

'British men are rejecting the superficialities of lad and gym culture and are instead ready to embrace a more progressive mindset,' Mail quoted researcher Martin Daubney as saying.

He said that the research showed men were 'sweet' and 'valued being in love'.