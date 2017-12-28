The ride stops here! Disneyland apologises for power outage

Los Angeles: Disneyland has apologised to its visitors for the inconvenience caused due to a power outage at the theme park in Anaheim, California.

At least a dozen rides and attractions were shut down shortly after 11AM, on Wednesday because of the sudden power outage. Park officials attributed the outage to a transformer problem.

PARKS UPDATE: We have experienced a power outage near Mickey's Toontown and Fantasyland. We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible. Select offerings are now available such as Toontown and “it’s a small world” Holiday. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

Power was restored by Wednesday evening.

Some visitors expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter.

"Worst experience so for @Disneyland. Today I am here with eight members. You guys spoiled my day. Very big queues everywhere," one Twitter user posted.

"@Disneyland we`re stuck in the middle of #SpaceMountain and you have an outage! You`d better refund! This is the worst experience ever!" complained another user.

Disneyland Park is the first of two theme parks built at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, opened in 1955.

Tens of thousands of visitors flock to the 85-acre theme park every day. The Christmas holiday season is one of the most hectic periods of the year.