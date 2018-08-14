हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
London terror attack

These animals are crazy: How Donald Trump chose to criticise London terror attack

Donald Trump once again advocates tough measures to counter terrorist activities.

These animals are crazy: How Donald Trump chose to criticise London terror attack
Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday chose to mince no words as he condemned the terror attack in London earlier in the day. A man, believed to be in his late 20s, rammed his car on barriers placed outside the UK Parliament in London, injuring at least three.

Scotland Yard said that the incident is being treated as a terror attack.

Trump, once again advocating strong measures to counter terrorist activities, took to Twitter to condemn the incident. "Another terrorist attack in London...These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!" he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

 

 

UK media outlets have reported that the driver was immediately arrested and while the Parliament was not in session when the incident occurred, the seriousness of it was still extremely high. At least three people were injured and were rushed to hospitals nearby as security forces quickly established more perimeters to secure the area. 

Tags:
London terror attackDonald TrumpTheresa May

Must Watch