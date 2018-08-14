These animals are crazy: How Donald Trump chose to criticise London terror attack

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday chose to mince no words as he condemned the terror attack in London earlier in the day. A man, believed to be in his late 20s, rammed his car on barriers placed outside the UK Parliament in London, injuring at least three.

Scotland Yard said that the incident is being treated as a terror attack.

Trump, once again advocating strong measures to counter terrorist activities, took to Twitter to condemn the incident. "Another terrorist attack in London...These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!" he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

UK media outlets have reported that the driver was immediately arrested and while the Parliament was not in session when the incident occurred, the seriousness of it was still extremely high. At least three people were injured and were rushed to hospitals nearby as security forces quickly established more perimeters to secure the area.