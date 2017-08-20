close
These are world's top 10 most livable cities, Melbourne ranks No. 1

The study examined the socio-economic conditions of 230 global cities, such as health care, education, stability, culture, environment and infrastructure.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 23:06
These are world&#039;s top 10 most livable cities, Melbourne ranks No. 1

New Delhi: Melbourne, Vienna and Vancouver are among the world's top 10 most livable cities, according to a survey carried out by the Economist.

The study examined the socioeconomic conditions of 230 global cities, such as health care, education, stability, culture, environment, and infrastructure.

The Australian city of Melbourne, with nearly 1.8 million people, topped the list of world's 10 best cities, while the German city of Hamburg was 9th on the list.

The Canadian city of Calgary and the Australian city of Adelaide tied at the number five.

The survey found that mid-sized cities in rich countries with a relatively low population density scored highly in the ranking. While famous cities like London, Paris and New York failed to make the cut even in the top 30s.

Here is the list of world's top 10 most livable cities in 2017:

1. Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne rated highly in education, entertainment, health care, research, infrastructure development, tourism and sports, making it the world's most liveable city for the seventh year in a row in 2017, the Economist said.

2. Vienna, Austria

The Austrian capital city of Vienna is a paradise for tourists. The UNESCO has designated it as World Heritage Site. The city has consistently performed on a number of parameters to rank high among the most livable cities.

3. Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver has been consistently ranked as one of the top three cities for quality of life. The Forbes magazine has also ranked Vancouver as the 10th cleanest city in the world.

4. Toronto, Canada

The Canadian city of Toronto is a hub for technology, design, financial services, life sciences, education, arts, fashion, business and tourism.

5. Calgary, Canada

The Calgary of Canada is a hub of energy, financial services, film and television, transportation and logistics, technology, manufacturing, aerospace, health and wellness, retail, and tourism sectors.

6. Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide is considered South Australia’s cosmopolitan coastal capital. The city's Adelaide Festival is an annual international art event with a wide array of programmes.

7. Perth, Australia

The city of Perth is also in Australia and is a hub for education and cultural activities. It is also a major tourist destination.

8. Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand and is the second city from the country to figure among the top 10 cities.

9. Helsinki, Finland

The city of Helsinki in Finland is a major educational, financial, cultural and research hub. Helsinki has been ranked as one of the best cities to live in.

10. Hamburg, Germany

The port city of Hamburg is one of the major cities in Germany. The city is connected to the North Sea by the Elbe River. It is crossed by hundreds of canals and also is also home to large areas of parkland.

MelbourneViennaVancouverworld top 10 most livable citieslivable cities in 2017

