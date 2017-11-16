हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Thirsty Donald Trump drinks water. Twitter digs his past, has a laugh riot

What he said in his 20-minute speech did not make the news but his pause did.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 16, 2017, 12:06 PM IST
Comments |
Thirsty Donald Trump drinks water. Twitter digs his past, has a laugh riot

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a televised address on his 12-day journey to Asia. What he said for 20 minutes of his accomplishments did not make the news but his pause did.

Partway through his remarks, Trump paused as cameras rolled to have a drink. Initially, he could not see water on his podium, but then the reporters present there pointed a bottle that was kept on a table next to him. 

Thirsty Trump reached for the bottle of water and sipped.

However, him sipping water brought back memories from 2013 when US Senator Marco Rubio stopped in the middle of a sentence to drink water. Last year, Trump had mocked Rubio, who ran against him for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, calling him a "total choke artist" for drinking water.

Seeing Trump in the awkward position, Rubio did not miss a chance to take a jibe on the US President. "Similar, but needs work on his form. Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time," Rubio wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Trump sipping water has left the social media talking.

Some even commented that he chose an imported refreshment - Fiji Water - during a speech in which one of the main themes was a pledge to reduce US trade deficits with foreign nations.

The White House has chosen not to respond to requests of social media users on Trump's water drinking.

Tags:
Donald TrumpDonald Trump drinking waterMarco RubioUnited StatesWhite House
Next
Story

Did you know? Pollution kills more in Pakistan than terrorism

Trending