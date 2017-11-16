Thirsty Donald Trump drinks water. Twitter digs his past, has a laugh riot

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a televised address on his 12-day journey to Asia. What he said for 20 minutes of his accomplishments did not make the news but his pause did.

Partway through his remarks, Trump paused as cameras rolled to have a drink. Initially, he could not see water on his podium, but then the reporters present there pointed a bottle that was kept on a table next to him.

Thirsty Trump reached for the bottle of water and sipped.

However, him sipping water brought back memories from 2013 when US Senator Marco Rubio stopped in the middle of a sentence to drink water. Last year, Trump had mocked Rubio, who ran against him for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, calling him a "total choke artist" for drinking water.

Seeing Trump in the awkward position, Rubio did not miss a chance to take a jibe on the US President. "Similar, but needs work on his form. Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time," Rubio wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

Trump sipping water has left the social media talking.

Dear @realdonaldtrump, You having to use two hands to hold a water bottle makes a couple things clear. Marco Rubio has bigger hands than Trump.

So do I.

So does everyone reading this. Sincerely,

Fred PS: If you need help writing a resignation letter, I'm available. — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) November 15, 2017

So, to be clear, trump's word salad right now, which is mixed with constant sniffles, what appears to be obvious cotton mouth and a robust thirst for water, is an entire self praise, self worship, me me me, I'm great speech mixed with a tour of Asia. What the hell is? — Ricky Davila __ (@TheRickyDavila) November 15, 2017

Trump made fun of Marco Rubio for needing water! BAHAHA pic.twitter.com/hkcNlC7tbT — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 15, 2017

Trump makes Senator Rubio look like a world champion water drinker compared to his clumsy display. Has the man never opened a bottle of water before? https://t.co/iUVMPFUssH — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 15, 2017

If u don't think the water stunt was strategic, u don't get Trump. All his moves are significant, no accidents & he's a master troll! __ pic.twitter.com/jqDlmJxZwl — LIZ THE_IS HERE!!__ (@LizCrokin) November 16, 2017

And Donald Trump drinks water like my child drinks out of a sippy cup... Good night Twitter. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 16, 2017

I don't care that Trump needed water during a speech. What struck me was how odd he handled drinking a bottle of water. He seemed to struggle with some motor skills there. — Allen Clifton (@Allen_Clifton) November 16, 2017

Some even commented that he chose an imported refreshment - Fiji Water - during a speech in which one of the main themes was a pledge to reduce US trade deficits with foreign nations.

Newsflash: Trump drinks Fijian water, not American water. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 15, 2017

The White House has chosen not to respond to requests of social media users on Trump's water drinking.