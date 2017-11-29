This holiday trip offers 4-day sex fest with unlimited women and booze

LONDON: A Colombia-based holiday company is offering its customers a four-day sex fest with unlimited women and booze on a mystery Caribbean island.

The Good Girls Company, behind the controversial sex and drugs holiday, has revealed that its customers would "actually" get what it has promised if they travel in late November.

A top British pop star was among the tourists already booked for the trip to a tropical party island where the guests will get to romp with 16 girls at once, according to The Metro,

The singer, who has had "many number one hits" under her belt, has reportedly paid £3,100 for trip. The organisers said some 60 high-class hookers will be on hand for "unlimited sex".

In view of the huge demand, the organisers have floated a “gold package” which provides a villa with a "perfect view", a king-sized bed, TV and air conditioning for the customers.

"If you want to feel like a king, this is your best option, enjoy the best exclusive trip for three, you and two girls, as your loving girlfriend, the first in services, attention and events," the company said on its website.

"All meals, transportation, spa pass, horse riding, VIP night cluv experience, bottle of champagne, horse riding, helicopter tour, extras, events, tours, and of course your executive villa are included,” it added.

“A total of 23 guests will be attending the controversial holiday and visitors include men from the UK, US, Canada, Dubai, France and Australia,” the Metro quoted a company spokesmen as saying.

On the second day of the four-day sex fest, visitors will have half an hour with 16 women at once, the organiser said.

Two videos advertising the resort show men arriving for unlimited sex, drugs and alcohol.

The company began its operations with a sex resort in Cali, Colombia, but earlier this year, it started its sex holiday packages with its headquarters in Cali.

"Good Girls is a resort where you are attended by the most beautiful Latin women, who will be your guardian angels for as long as you decide,” a message on the website said.