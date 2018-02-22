This Leeds student added a powerpoint presentation to his Tinder profile and women can't help but swipe right

For some, making profiles on Tinder is an extremely serious job. So much so that a student from Leeds University made a power point presentation on what he likes, dislikes, hobbies, etc to tell the women out there about himself. An idea as brilliant as this was sure to get a lot of applause and has convinced women to 'swipe right for him.

Sam Dixey, a 21-year-old undergraduate at the university, made slides on himself and uploaded them in the place of the extra photos option that the popular dating app has.

Though powerpoint presentations are dreaded by some in offices, this geeky addition to his profile increased the interest level up by several notches, resulting in a 'noticeable' increase in matches.

His 'project' titled "Why you should swipe right: A presentation by Sam," came to light after a fellow swiper Gracie Barrow found his profile and posted screenshots with the caption: 'A genuine 10/10 effort from this lad. I'm crying.'

A genuine 10/10 effort from this lad lmaooo I’m crying pic.twitter.com/7wjUJk3HF0 — Gracie Barrow (@GracieBarrow1) February 17, 2018

Gracie's post now over a lakh likes and nearly 30,000 retweets.

The presentation has slides which list things the 21-year-old enjoys doing. These include 'laser tag', 'long walks on the beach', 'talking about my feelings', 'Dominos', 'dad jokes' and 'petting doggos'. His 'notable qualities and skills' include 'knowing all the rules to drinking games', 'not the worst at sex' and 'owning a Netflix account', etc.

Sam even went on to include a review section - which has recommendations from Donald Trump, Leonardo Di Capri Sun, The Times Guide to Pancakes 2011 and even his Dad.

Elated with the response, Sam reportedly said that it initially started off as a joke with a friend. "We thought it would be funny to do, something a little bit different," he said.

He said that women even matched to say "I just had to swipe to tell you how amazing it is that you have a Tinder PowerPoint".'