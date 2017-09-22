This mother died so she could give birth, but the baby is dead too

close
In yet another heart-wrenching incident, the newborn baby of a 37-year-old woman, who sacrificed her cancer treatment for the child, has died. The incident took place after the mother Carrie DeKlyen passed away, days after giving birth to her sixth child. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 10:56
Picture Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: In yet another heart-wrenching incident, the newborn baby of a 37-year-old woman, who sacrificed her cancer treatment for the child, has died. The incident took place after the mother Carrie DeKlyen passed away, days after giving birth to her sixth child. 

As per the reports, Carrie DeKlyen had a terminal brain tumour. The ailing woman had two options- either to save her life by undergoing chemotherapy and end her pregnancy or give birth to the child but that meant Carrie would not live to see her child. 

Well-aware of the results, Carrie and her husband decided to give birth to their sixth child. On September 06, the child was born prematurely at 5:30 PM. She weighed 1 pound, 4 ounces. The couple chose her name  Life Lynn DeKlyen together. But after six days Carrie DeKlyen was buried. 

Unfortunately, 14 days after she was born, the toddler died as well. 

The infant's death was announced on Facebook page 'Cure 4 Carrie.' The post reads,"It is with great sadness and an absolutely broken heart that I tell you Life Lynn passed away last night. Carrie is now rocking her baby girl. I have no explanation of why this happened, but I do know Jesus loves us and someday we will know why. The grief we feel is almost unbearable, please be praying for our family. Psalms 73:26 My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."

 

