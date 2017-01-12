close
This optical illusion of 'girl with three legs' is baffling millions on internet - Can you work it out?

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 18:56
This optical illusion of &#039;girl with three legs&#039; is baffling millions on internet - Can you work it out?

New Delhi: Here is the 2017's first VIRAL optical illusion!

This optical illusion of a 'girl with three legs' is confusing the internet and social media.

It baffled millions of social media users and left them scratching their heads.

Here is the PIC:-

At first glance, the girl in the photo appears to have three legs. But actually IT IS NOT WHAT IT APPEARS TO YOU!

Now take a closer look again to see what is actually going on in the confusing image. 

Still confused????? Here is the ANSWER

The girl in the image is holding a vase by her side. NO THREE LEGS here! 

First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 18:40

