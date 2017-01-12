This optical illusion of 'girl with three legs' is baffling millions on internet - Can you work it out?
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 18:56
New Delhi: Here is the 2017's first VIRAL optical illusion!
This optical illusion of a 'girl with three legs' is confusing the internet and social media.
It baffled millions of social media users and left them scratching their heads.
Here is the PIC:-
At first glance, the girl in the photo appears to have three legs. But actually IT IS NOT WHAT IT APPEARS TO YOU!
Now take a closer look again to see what is actually going on in the confusing image.
Still confused????? Here is the ANSWER
The girl in the image is holding a vase by her side. NO THREE LEGS here!
First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 18:40
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion over BSF jawan exposing deplorable condition of food they are served
- Panel discussion over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "Acche Din"
- Watch: Video of LeT terrorists attempting infiltration, spotted in J&K
- DNA: China sends first freight train on 8000-mile journey to London
- Delhi records lowest temperature as cold wave intensifies
- India A vs England XI: 2nd Warm-up Game — As it happened...
- BSF jawan food video: Who operates soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni buys four flats in Mumbai near homes of Bollywood celebrities
- This is how Earth, our home planet, is changing – Take a look (Pics inside)
- Mohammed Azharuddin lashes out at Ravi Shastri for excluding Sourav Ganguly from list of best captains