This restaurant leaves free food box for homeless at night, Social media can't stop gushing

A Manchester-based restaurant, of late, has been showered praises on social media for leaving behind food at night for the city's homeless.

'Bosu Body Bar', a health food restaurant in the United Kingdom came up with a noble initiative of feeding the needy.

The eating-joint leaves behind free food boxes outside its entrance and these boxes can last up to 72 hours.

As most other restaurants throw away the leftovers, Bosu decided to utilize those in a generous way.

The initiative gained popularity after the restaurant shared pictures of the food boxes on their Facebook wall.

They captioned it as, "THE BOSU PROJECT When we close the doors for the day, we promise to leave bags outside full of tasty food. If you see anyone on the streets of Manchester or Didsbury who look hungry, let them know where they can find a meal in a bag."

The Bosu posted the second picture with a heart-melting brief note saying, "No one should feel cold and lonely this winter, no one should feel hungry. That's why we are launching this project as the Winter days approach. If you would like to join us on our Mission, here's a simple way you can."

"Fill a small bag with some comforts, maybe a hat, a scarf, a pair of old socks or a jumper you no longer need. Drop it off to us at either of our stores in Manchester or Didsbury and we will fill it with Bosu food. We will donate all the bags to local charities across Manchester who can help distribute them throughout the night. Please do let us know if you are a local charity that can help with these collections. Fill a bag with love, fill a bag with hope", the note further added.