This spelling error was not Donald Trump's fault. But twitterverse LOLed anyway

Donald Trump's upcoming 'State of the Uniom' could be an 'unpresidented' 'covfefe'.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 30, 2018, 09:19 AM IST
Donald Trump is no stranger to poor spelling. (Picture: GOP)

Things just seem to happen to US President Donald Trump, even when he is not doing them. This time, it's another spelling error. Tickets issued to lawmakers in the US capital to listen to Trump's State of the Union address carried an embarrassing typo.

Trump breaking away from presidential traditions would hardly be 'unpresidented'. But it is likely to become news when he delivers a 'State of the Uniom' address. Read that again.

Some lawmakers who received the faux pas-ed invites took to Twitter (Trumpian irony alert) to post pictures of it. Providing ample opportunity for ridicule, they took the shot. Not just at Trump and his by-now infamously poor spelling, but also at some of his aides.

 

 

The White House is not responsible for the printing of these tickets. This booboo has been brought to us courtesy the Sergeant at Arms of the US House of Representatives, who has acknowledged the error and said fresh tickets have been printed and are not being distributed.

But those are facts, and not alternative ones. So, Twitter was lit. #SOTUniom trended, and there were some brilliant ones:

 

 

And why wouldn't the tweetverse react this way? Trump is a trailblazer at spellings on Twitter. The 'unpresidented' 'covfefe' over him being 'honored to serve' as the 45th US President may have been an overreaction? Your guess is as good as his.

