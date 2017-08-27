close
Thousands demonstrate in Barcelona against terrorism

 Thousands of people demonstrated in Barcelona on Saturday against terrorism under the motto "No tinc por" (I am not afraid) following the twin terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils earlier this month, which killed 15 people and injured more than 100.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 07:25

Members of the civil society, emergency services, including health personnel from hospitals, and local and national police were leading the demonstration, Xinhua reported.

People from local businesses likened to Las Ramblas, where a van killed 13 people and injured over 100, as well as those who showed solidarity and helped citizens after the attack, were also present at the demonstration.

They were followed by the victims' families and representatives from organizations and associations that fight for peace. 

Spanish King Felipe VI, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal as well as Catalan authorities such as the president of the regional government Carles Puigdemont, were also attending the demonstration.

The demonstration started at 18:00 local time at Jardinets de Gracia and would end at Placa Catalunya, the square before the Ramblas.
 

