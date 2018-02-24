हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Three bombs hit capital of Myanmar's Rakhine state: Reports

Three bombs exploded in different locations in Rakhine`s state capital Sittwe early Saturday morning, including at the home of a high ranking official, Myanmar police told AFP.

AFP| Updated: Feb 24, 2018
"Three bombs exploded and three other unexploded bombs were found. A police was injured but not seriously," a senior officer said on the condition of anonymity, adding that there were no deaths. 

The blasts occurred around 4 am (2130 GMT Friday) in the compound of the state government secretary`s home, at an office and on a road leading towards the beach, the officer said.

RakhineRakhine stateMyanmar
