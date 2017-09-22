close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Three dead after Sudan clashes over Bashir visit to south Darfur: UN

Bashir travelled to Darfur to show progress before a US decision in October on lifting sanctions in return for Sudan meeting conditions, including resolving conflicts and improving humanitarian efforts on the ground. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 22:50

Khartoum: At least three people were killed and more than 20 wounded when Sudanese troops clashed at a South Darfur refugee camp with displaced people protesting against a visit by President Omar Al-Bashir, the United Nations mission said on Friday.

The clashes erupted when troops dispersed protesters after Bashir was visiting the Shatia area, where the government has been accused of ethnic cleansing, in his first trip there since the conflict in Darfur war broke out in 2003.

Bashir traveled to Darfur to show progress before a US decision in October on lifting sanctions in return for Sudan meeting conditions, including resolving conflicts and improving humanitarian efforts on the ground. 

At least three displaced people were killed and 26 more wounded when troops cleared protesters at the Kalma camp, the joint UN, African Union peacekeeping mission, known as UNAMID, said in a statement.

"I call upon everyone involved in this situation to restore calm as soon as possible. A peaceful resolution of differences is the only way forward for the Darfuri people," said UNAMID Joint Special Representative, Jeremiah Mamabolo.

Sudan`s government did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Conflict in Darfur began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab tribes took up arms against Sudan`s Arab-led government.

Fighting between the army and rebels in the southern Kordofan and the Blue Nile regions also broke out again in 2011, when South Sudan declared independence. Short term truces have been announced last year.

TAGS

SudanSouth DarfurOmar al-BashirUnited NationsprotestUNAMIDSanction

From Zee News

Sheena Bora case: CBI court refuses to give case diary to Peter Mukerjea
Haryana

Sheena Bora case: CBI court refuses to give case diary to P...

Huge number of Shiv Sena MLA&#039;s will join BJP if alliance breaks: Independent Maharashtra MLA
Maharashtra

Huge number of Shiv Sena MLA's will join BJP if allian...

My resolve to ensure festival passes off peacefully: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal

My resolve to ensure festival passes off peacefully: Mamata...

Honeypreet stayed in our house on day of Ram Rahim&#039;s sentencing: Relative
Haryana

Honeypreet stayed in our house on day of Ram Rahim's s...

Theresa May asks for transition deal after Brexit
World

Theresa May asks for transition deal after Brexit

PM Narendra Modi flags off Mahamana Express, 17 projects in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi flags off Mahamana Express, 17 projects in...

NCERT textbooks: Madras HC issues notice to Centre for quashing CBSE circular
Education

NCERT textbooks: Madras HC issues notice to Centre for quas...

World

Syrian activist, daughter murdered in Istanbul home: Turkis...

Protesters ejected, beaten at Turkish President&#039;s US speech
World

Protesters ejected, beaten at Turkish President's US s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi