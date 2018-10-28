हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sri Lanka

Three injured as Sri Lankan minister's guard opens fire, arrested

Amid the political crisis in Sri Lanka, three people were injured in Colombo after a security guard of parliamentarian Arjuna Ranatunga opened fire at a crowd.

Three injured as Sri Lankan minister&#039;s guard opens fire, arrested
Representational Image

COLOMBO: Amid the current political crisis in Sri Lanka, three people were injured in Colombo after a security guard of parliamentarian Arjuna Ranatunga opened fire at a crowd.

President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday declared that the cabinet has been dissolved after Mahinda Rajapaksa was appointed as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka. 

When Arjuna Ranatunga tried to enter his office at the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, his official security guard shot and injured three people, Reuters quoted police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera.

The guard has been arrested by the police and further investigations are underway.

