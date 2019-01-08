हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
South Africa

Three killed, hundreds injured in South Africa train collision

This is the latest in a series of train accidents in South Africa, which has the continent`s largest railway network.

Three killed, hundreds injured in South Africa train collision
Image courtesy: Reuters

Johannesburg: At least three people were killed and around 300 injured on Tuesday after two trains collided in the South African capital Pretoria, an emergency services official said. The crash, which occurred at 9:30 a.m. (07:30 GMT), left 82 passengers with serious injuries after a packed train careered into a stationary train at Mountain View station.

"We do not rule out the possibility of additional fatalities as we search under the wreckage," emergency official Charles Mabaso told Reuters. An investigation into the cause of the collision was ongoing, Mabaso said.

This is the latest in a series of train accidents in South Africa, which has the continent`s largest railway network. In October, 320 people were injured after a packed train travelling from Johannesburg to Pretoria crashed into the back of a stationary train.

Tags:
South AfricaJohannesburg train accident

Must Watch