Kabul

Three militants killed in Afghanistan

Several weapons, munitions, and explosives were also destroyed during the airstrike.

Kabul: At least three militants belonging to Islamic State (IS) group`s offshoot IS Khorasan (IS-K) have been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan`s eastern Nangarhar province.

A weapon and ammunition depot of the terror group was targeted in the airstrike by virtue of which at least three militants were killed, Khaama Press reported, citing a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) as saying.

Several weapons, munitions, and explosives were also destroyed during the airstrike, the report said.

This comes in tandem with various ongoing counter-terrorism operations in certain provinces as the militant and terrorist groups are attempting to expand their insurgency activities.

The US military based in Afghanistan also conduct regular airstrikes against the IS, Taliban, and other militant and terrorist groups.

The US forces conduct airstrikes by using unmanned aerial vehicles in the province to clamp down the militants, according to the reports. 

